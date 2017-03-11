Cordarrelle Patterson visits with Bears

Cordarrelle Patterson is checking out different teams in free agency, and he could end up with an NFC North rival.

Patterson, who has been with the Minnesota Vikings the past four seasons, visited with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In addition to Chicago, Patterson has visited Washington and is set to visit with the Oakland Raiders.

Patterson, who is turning 26 next week, can impact a game in many ways. He had his best season as a rookie in 2013 when he caught four touchdowns, rushed for three, and scored on two kick returns. He has five career kickoff returns for a touchdown, four rushing touchdowns and seven career receiving TDs.

Patterson is not expected to return to Minnesota.