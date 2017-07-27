Corey Coleman believes he will be cleared in assault case

Corey Coleman is confident that he will be cleared in the assault investigation in which he is involved.

Coleman was named in an affidavit along with his brother and a friend as the people who attacked another man on Dec. 31. His brother and the friend were charged with felony assault and pleaded not guilty. Coleman was not charged, but he is still under investigation as part of the case.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah,” Coleman said Thursday when asked if he’ll be cleared, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Aside from saying he thinks he’ll be cleared, Coleman is not commenting on the case, instead directing inquiries to his lawyer.

A first-round pick by the Browns last year, Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season. He is overcoming a hamstring injury entering training camp.