Corey Coleman named in police report for assault, denies accusation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has proclaimed his innocence after being named in a police report for an alleged assault that took place early in the morning on Dec. 31.

ESPN’s Pat McManamon shares the details about a previously unreported incident allegedly involving Coleman.

According to McManamon, a man was beat up in the early morning of Dec. 31 at a condo building called The Pinacle in Cleveland. The man, Adam Sapp, and a woman were walking towards an elevator when they got into a confrontation with four men who just got off the elevator.

Sapp ended up being treated at a hospital for a concussion and ruptured eardrum, and was unclear of what happened. He did not file a police report and said he did not remember details of what happened. However, the woman he was with told a friend that Coleman was involved in the assault.

Coleman’s attorney says the Browns wide receiver was not even present for the incident.

“My client denies participating in this incident,” Cleveland attorney Kevin Spellacy said. “He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged.”

Police are investigating the matter.

Coleman, who was the Browns’ first-round pick, finished the season with 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He traveled with the team to Pittsburgh later in the day on Dec. 31.