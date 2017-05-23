Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died at age 48.

TMZ confirmed with the Orlando Police Department that Kennedy has passed away, though the cause of his death is unknown. An investigation is ongoing, but police said there is “nothing suspicious” about Kennedy’s death.

Kennedy played his college ball at Miami and was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. He went on to enjoy a fantastic career, making the NFC Pro Bowl roster in eight of his 11 NFL seasons. In 2012, Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had his No. 96 jersey retired by the Seahawks that same year.