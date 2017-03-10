Could Tony Romo decide to retire?

With NFL free agency well underway and Tony Romo still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, there is one possible path Romo could take that hardly anyone has considered.

Retirement.

While the assumption has been that the Cowboys are waiting as long as they can in an attempt to convince either the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans to trade for Romo, Jane Slater of NFL Network wonders if Romo is 100 percent committed to playing next season.

As we wait for news of Tony Romo, let's not forget there is also Option C – retirement. Goodbye video more than a farewell to Cowboys fans? — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 10, 2017

The video Slater was referring to was posted by Romo on Thursday. He thanked Cowboys fans for their support and said he has “a lot to think about going forward.”

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

We know Romo and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have a very close relationship, so it is highly unlikely that Jones would make life difficult for the veteran quarterback. Reports indicate neither the Texans nor the Broncos have any intention of trading for Romo, which makes it seem like the Cowboys are wasting their time.

Unless, of course, Romo is undecided about retirement. The Jones family would love for him to retire in a Cowboys uniform, so could that be why they haven’t released him yet?

Romo has said he wants to keep playing, but you can’t ignore the fact that he has had multiple surgeries on his back and will turn 37 next month. He already has job offers that would allow him to stay involved with the NFL, and it’s possible Romo is thinking about spending more time with his family. It won’t be long before we know for sure.