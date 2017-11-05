Cowboys blame dropped passes on the sun

Mother Nature could be wreaking havoc on Cowboys receivers and causing them to not be able to catch passes when given the opportunity.

During Sunday’s 28-17 win over the Chiefs, Dez Bryant and Brice Butler both dropped passes. Below is one Butler had go in and out of his hands.

After the game, both Butler and Bryant felt the sun played a role in them not being able to make catches when they had the opportunity.

“The sun really is that big a deal,” Bryant told the Star-Telegram. “I was going across as I was going up. The ball caught the light and I lost it a little bit. I told coach hey man there’s nothing I can do about that one. These fans can go to hell today.”

Butler indicated he has spoken to Stephen Jones in hopes of finding a solution to the problem.

“I talked to Stephen,” Butler said. “I was affected by it. I was like, ‘Can we do something about it?’ It happens, man. I’m just a guy who tries to catch passes. Today I didn’t do it so well. It’s a factor every week cause we always play the national TV game.”

Bryant finished the game with six receptions for 73 yards. Butler had just one catch for six yards.

It wasn’t just the players who suggested the sun was a problem on Sunday. A few on social media also made reference to it.

I would like Tony to list all of those other stadiums where this happens. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/R7QjLIUSI3 — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) November 5, 2017

SUN vs Dez – Sun wins. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 5, 2017

Butler couldn't locate that ball fast enough because of the sun,Dallas gotta fix that — Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) November 5, 2017

Daylight saving time sun wreaking havoc on Brice Butler. — Cameron MacMillan (@RotoGrindersCam) November 5, 2017

As Bryant said, it’s not much he or anyone else can do it about. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a problem that’s going away anytime soon. Keep in mind we heard complaints about the sun last year too.