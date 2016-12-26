Cowboys have reportedly discussed playing Tony Romo in season finale

The Dallas Cowboys have at least thought about giving Tony Romo some game time before the regular season ends.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys discussed letting Romo play in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it is ultimately “very unlikely” to happen.

Asked #Cowboys source the chance of QB Tony Romo playing tonight or in the season finale: "Very unlikely." It has, however, been discussed. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) December 26, 2016

Indeed, despite clinching home field throughout the playoffs, coach Jason Garrett reaffirmed that the team has no intention of resting starters.

#Cowboys Jason Garrett tells us he plans to play Dak, Zeke, starters as normal. "We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak is playing." — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) December 26, 2016

Perhaps a certain someone is having some fun with the media again. Either way, it sounds like, in reality, Dak Prescott will continue to play barring injury, with Garrett having little intention of changing his plans.