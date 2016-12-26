Ad Unit
Monday, December 26, 2016

Cowboys have reportedly discussed playing Tony Romo in season finale

December 26, 2016
by Grey Papke

The Dallas Cowboys have at least thought about giving Tony Romo some game time before the regular season ends.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys discussed letting Romo play in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it is ultimately “very unlikely” to happen.

Indeed, despite clinching home field throughout the playoffs, coach Jason Garrett reaffirmed that the team has no intention of resting starters.

Perhaps a certain someone is having some fun with the media again. Either way, it sounds like, in reality, Dak Prescott will continue to play barring injury, with Garrett having little intention of changing his plans.


