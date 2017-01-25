Cowboys showing interest in Fred Ross, Dak Prescott’s top college receiver

After seeing how well Dak Prescott worked out for them, might the Dallas Cowboys want to try their luck with another Mississippi State star?

One of the receivers in this year’s draft class is Fred Ross, who just completed his senior season at Mississippi State. The Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have met with Ross twice at the Senior Bowl.

Mississippi State WR Fred Ross (Tyler, TX), one of Dak Prescott's top targets in college, said he's met w/ Cowboys twice at the Senior Bowl. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 26, 2017

According to George, Prescott and Ross are very close.

Mississippi State WR Fred Ross is at the Senior Bowl. One of Dak Prescott's best friends. He has the same agent, trainer as Dak does. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 26, 2017

Mississippi State WR Fred Ross, who is at the Senior Bowl, recently hung out with Dak Prescott in Dallas. Dak introduced Ross to Dez Bryant. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 26, 2017

Ross led the Bulldogs in receiving the past two seasons. He had 88 catches for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season with Prescott at QB.

Walter Football has Ross ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the draft class, which means he could be a very late round guy or a potential undrafted free agent signing if Dallas maintains interest in him.