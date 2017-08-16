Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Cowboys to limit Jaylon Smith’s snaps in first preseason game

August 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to take things slowly with Jaylon Smith.

Smith is set to make his preseason debut for the Cowboys in Saturday’s game against the Colts. Team executive Stephen Jones says that Smith’s snaps will be limited in the game.

It’s understandable why the Cowboys will limit Smith early on. The 22-year-old is coming back from an awful knee injury sustained during the Fiesta Bowl in Jan. 2016 and this will be his first game action since then.

Smith suffered two torn ligaments in addition to nerve damage that had some wondering whether he’d be able to play again. Dallas still took a chance on him, selecting him No. 32 overall in last year’s draft.

The Cowboys have been patient with Smith all along. There’s no reason to depart from that long-term plan now.

