Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead claims his dog is being held for ransom

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead revealed via Instagram on Sunday night that his dog, a pit bull puppy named Blitz, has been stolen from him and that the guilty party is now demanding ransom in exchange for the safe return of the dog.

Many of Whitehead’s recent Instagram posts have been dedicated to Blitz, whom the wide receiver apparently adopted in early May. In fact, the dog had been frequently posted about until late June.

In his message, Whitehead pleads that his dog be returned safely and that anyone with any information contact him as soon as possible.

“I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse,” Whitehead wrote. “If you know of any details regarding Blitz’s whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately.”

Whitehead signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2015. In 30 career games, he’s hauled in nine receptions for 64 yards and two first downs. He’s also returned 33 kickoffs for 846 yards and 44 punts for 305 yards.

In 2017, Whitehead is scheduled to earn $615,000.