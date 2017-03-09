Report: Cowboys never intended to cut Tony Romo, will be patient

Reports from earlier in the week claimed the Dallas Cowboys were going to release Tony Romo before the official start of free agency on Thursday, but the latest indicates that was never their intention.

A Cowboys source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the team never intended to waive Romo and is willing to be patient in looking to get something in return for the veteran quarterback.

Heard from a #Cowboys source on Tony Romo: “Was never being waived.” … Sounds like this may take a while. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

The rumors regarding Romo have been all over the place. Just when it appeared the Cowboys were about to waive the 36-year-old and allow him to choose his next team, a report surfaced claiming Dallas expects to trade Romo to either the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans. It’s possible that the Cowboys are leaking that information themselves in an attempt to drum up interest.

If there are Tony Romo trade talks happening, few in either of the two buildings discussed know about it. Cowboys keeping options open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Should the Cowboys eventually release Romo, team owner Jerry Jones has reportedly given the quarterback a list of teams he cannot sign with. Houston and Denver still seem like the most likely destinations for Romo, but it’s anyone’s guess as to how he will get to either place.