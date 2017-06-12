Report: Cowboys have no interest in Darrelle Revis

The views and opinions expressed by Dez Bryant do not necessarily reflect those of the Dallas Cowboys, at least when it comes to Darrelle Revis.

Over the weekend, Bryant tweeted what seemed to be a recruiting pitch to Revis, who remains a free agent, apparently indicating that the receiver wanted Revis to join the Cowboys.

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

However badly Bryant would like this to happen, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram checked in and reported that there was absolutely nothing on the table regarding Revis and the Cowboys.

cowboys source says nothing going on with Revis. so calm down regarding dez tweet…especially @stevenwdennis — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 12, 2017

It’s been quite a while since we heard anything about Revis, who has really struggled to attract suitors. He may have to play on the veteran minimum if anyone comes calling at all.

H/T ProFootballTalk