Monday, June 12, 2017

Report: Cowboys have no interest in Darrelle Revis

June 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Darrelle Revis

The views and opinions expressed by Dez Bryant do not necessarily reflect those of the Dallas Cowboys, at least when it comes to Darrelle Revis.

Over the weekend, Bryant tweeted what seemed to be a recruiting pitch to Revis, who remains a free agent, apparently indicating that the receiver wanted Revis to join the Cowboys.

However badly Bryant would like this to happen, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram checked in and reported that there was absolutely nothing on the table regarding Revis and the Cowboys.

It’s been quite a while since we heard anything about Revis, who has really struggled to attract suitors. He may have to play on the veteran minimum if anyone comes calling at all.

