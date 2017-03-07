Cowboys reportedly in ‘no rush’ to find solution for Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys are still holding out hope that some team will want Tony Romo badly enough to offer draft pick compensation for the veteran quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys are continuing to gauge the interest of teams before committing to releasing Romo.

“The Cowboys and Jerry Jones want to see what kind of value Tony Romo has with teams who are interested, like the Broncos and Texans,” Rapoport said Monday. “Maybe they would be willing to give up some sort of draft pick for Romo. If they would be willing to do that, then it would make sense for the Cowboys to hold onto him as long as they need to.”

Rapoport added that there is no bonus in Romo’s contract that requires the Cowboys to make a decision before a certain date.

“The word I’m getting from them is that they’re in no rush at all,” he said. “It is possible — crazy, but possible — that this is not decided this week.”

The issue for the Cowboys has always been that they have no leverage. Teams know they have committed to Dak Prescott, and Romo is highly unlikely to remain in Dallas in a backup role. That said, if two or more teams badly want Romo, one of them might be inclined to give up a low draft pick to assure that the 36-year-old doesn’t hit free agency.

There have been rumblings that Romo would prefer to sign with one specific AFC team, so that team is probably comfortable just waiting things out.

