Cowboys have not given away Tony Romo’s locker, jersey number

If Tony Romo ever returns to the Dallas Cowboys for some reason, his old locker and jersey number will be waiting for him.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys have yet to assign Romo’s No. 9 jersey to anyone and his old locker inside AT&T Stadium remains vacant. While the team has not said if any of that is a coincidence, Archer notes that no one wears No. 12 because of Roger Staubach nor No. 8 because of Troy Aikman. They could be adding Romo to that list, but some people have wondered if Romo could play again in the near future.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been known to put team leaders at different corners of the locker room, so perhaps he is waiting until training camp to assign the “leadership” spot where Romo’s locker was to another player.

From the moment it was revealed that Romo was retiring to join CBS, there were reports that his playing career may not be over. Some executives believe he will return to a championship contender at some point, while others feel he could play for the Cowboys again in the event of a Dak Prescott injury. Some recent comments made by the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach did nothing to throw cold water on that speculation.

Given that CBS replaced Phil Simms with Romo, it seems like the network is confident Romo is there to stay. That said, it’s obvious no one would be surprised if he wasn’t.