Cowboys reportedly not interested in DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be in line for a big pay day this offseason, and one of the teams he has been linked to is the Dallas Cowboys. According to one reporter, that marriage is not going to happen.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys had inquired about Jackson. However, Clarence Hill of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram claims there is no truth to that.

per a Cowboys source, no interest has been expressed in DJax. He seems out of their price. But this is the misinformation season. Let's go https://t.co/bCPjeaf0TW — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 8, 2017

Despite Hill’s report, Jason Cole of Bleacher Report said Wednesday morning that the Cowboys are among the teams “in the mix” for Jackson, who could be in line to earn more than $11 million per year.

If one or more teams is willing to pay Jackson $11 million-plus annually, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys and New England Patriots — teams that do not have glaring holes at wide receiver — would be a part of the bidding. Jackson would need to take less money to play in either place.

Based on all the reports we have heard early, one team seems to have emerged as the most likely suitor for the 30-year-old Jackson.