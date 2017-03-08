Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Cowboys reportedly not interested in DeSean Jackson

March 8, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

DeSean Jackson appears to be in line for a big pay day this offseason, and one of the teams he has been linked to is the Dallas Cowboys. According to one reporter, that marriage is not going to happen.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys had inquired about Jackson. However, Clarence Hill of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram claims there is no truth to that.

Despite Hill’s report, Jason Cole of Bleacher Report said Wednesday morning that the Cowboys are among the teams “in the mix” for Jackson, who could be in line to earn more than $11 million per year.

If one or more teams is willing to pay Jackson $11 million-plus annually, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys and New England Patriots — teams that do not have glaring holes at wide receiver — would be a part of the bidding. Jackson would need to take less money to play in either place.

Based on all the reports we have heard early, one team seems to have emerged as the most likely suitor for the 30-year-old Jackson.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus