Cowboys not looking to reduce Ezekiel Elliott’s workload

The Dallas Cowboys are confident that “sophomore slump” is not a phrase in star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s vocabulary.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said on Thursday that the team is not looking to lighten Elliott’s workload.

“Well, he certainly handled the opportunities we gave him really well, both as a runner, blocker and as a receiver,” said Garrett, per Charean Williams of the Star-Telegram. “We thought he got better and better as the game went on and really as the year went on as well. I thought he handled it really well. He’s one of those players you want to have on the field, you want to give opportunities because he makes such a big difference to your football team.”

The 21-year-old Elliott led the NFL as a rookie last season with 1,756 rushing yards and 377 touches combined between the regular season and the playoffs. He also played a total of 772 offensive snaps on the year and added 16 total touchdowns for good measure. Though Elliott recently admitted that he needs to get a better grasp of the Cowboys offense, he has all the makings of an elite three-down bellcow back, and don’t expect that to change any time soon.

