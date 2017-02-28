Report: Cowboys not going to sign Adrian Peterson

There has been speculation that the Dallas Cowboys could be a fit for Adrian Peterson when he becomes a free agent, but a report says that is not the case.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Charean Williams reports a team source told her Peterson is not a fit for the Cowboys. The big reason cited is that Ezekiel Elliott will command so many carries that there probably won’t be enough room to satisfy Peterson.

Peterson could still return to the Vikings. The team decided not to pick up his $18 million option, which was a no-brainer based on the way he played last season when not injured. He can test the market, get a sense of his value, and then potentially return to Minnesota.

Or Peterson could sign with one of these teams he mentioned as being of interest to him.