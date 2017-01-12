Cowboys practicing defending Hail Mary to prepare for Aaron Rodgers

Defending the Hail Mary usually isn’t that difficult of a task for an NFL team. The success rate of the play is incredibly low, but it’s much higher for Aaron Rodgers than any other quarterback around the league.

Don’t think the Dallas Cowboys aren’t aware of that.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that his team has worked on defending the Hail Mary in practice this week.

Jason Garrett said the Cowboys have practiced defending the Hail Mary. It's very important against Aaron Rodgers — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 11, 2017

You can’t blame Garrett for wanting to spend extra time on it. Just when you thought Rodgers couldn’t possibly complete another Hail Mary, he did it again at the end of the first half against the New York Giants last weekend. You can see a video of that play here.

Last season, Rodgers beat the Detroit Lions with this Hail Mary. Then a month later he did it again to tie a playoff game with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys would be wise to pay close attention to a typically elementary play.