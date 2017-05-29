Cowboys QB coach won’t rule out Tony Romo return in event of Dak Prescott injury

Even though Tony Romo has signed a deal with CBS to join the network’s top NFL broadcasting team, there are plenty of fans and football executives who believe the quarterback will return to the playing field at some point. Wade Wilson, the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys, is doing nothing to throw cold water on that speculation.

In an interview with Matt Galatzan of Scout.com, Wilson was asked about the possibility of Romo returning to the Cowboys if Dak Prescott gets injured.

“You know it’s hard to say. Those conversations about Tony and, ‘What’s he going to do, is he going to Houston, is he going to Denver, is he going into broadcasting?’ — they were way above my floor, where I’m at,” Wilson said. “It’s fun to speculate about that, if Dak were to go down in Week 2, would Tony come back? I don’t know the answer to that. Do I think he’s capable of coming back and playing? Most definitely. Does he want to or what his commitment is to the network? I don’t know that, so it’s fun to think about, and it’s fun water-cooler topics to talk about, (even without) information to make a definitive answer on that.”

One school of thought is that CBS would never have replaced Phil Simms with Romo if there were doubts about whether Romo was truly retired. However, a report from earlier this offseason claimed Romo would be willing to play for Dallas again if he was needed.

Romo has had numerous back injuries throughout his career, so his decision to retire could be as much about health as it is about his desire to work in broadcasting. No matter how many ruthless shots media personalities take at him, he still has one heck of a life. Football may simply not be worth it anymore.

