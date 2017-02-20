Cowboys restructure contracts to free $17.3 million of salary cap space

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly restructured the contracts of two offensive lineman in order to free up significant bucks against the salary cap this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys restructured the contracts of LT Tyron Smith and C Travis Frederick. The restructuring of their deals saves Dallas $17.3 million against the salary cap, which gets them under the salary cap for 2017.

The two linemen were set to receive around $24 million next season, but Dallas converted big chunks of that money into signing bonuses so that it wouldn’t count against the cap.

The player taking the most money up against the salary cap for the Cowboys entering 2017 is Tony Romo. Romo’s cap hit is around $25 million, but he reportedly is willing to restructure his deal to facilitate a trade.

According to Spotrac, prior to these moves, the Cowboys had about $181 million in salary cap commitments for 2017. These moves would put them under the proposed $168 million cap.