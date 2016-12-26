Cowboys did not want to take risk by playing Tony Romo

With the Dallas Cowboys up big in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions on Monday night, there were a lot of fans clamoring for a Tony Romo appearance. After all, even Jerry Jones had been stoking the team’s quarterback controversy by constantly talking about it.

However, the Cowboys decided not to play Romo on Monday and instead kept Dak Prescott in the game even with a 21-point lead. After the 42-21 victory, Jones said the team did not play Romo because it was not worth the risk, according to ESPN’s Jean Jacques Taylor.

Romo has not played at all this season. He suffered a back injury during the preseason against Seattle and was not activated to serve as the team’s backup until Week 11. He is still second on the depth chart, but the team does not want to risk his health late in a game that doesn’t matter.

If that’s Dallas’ reason for not playing their backup, it makes you wonder why they’re still leaving all their starters out there, especially when you see Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota get hurt two days earlier.

The Cowboys have talked about Romo playing in the Week 17 finale, but the chances of that happening reportedly are not likely.