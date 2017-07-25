Cowboys standing by Lucky Whitehead release despite mistake from police

The Dallas Cowboys released Lucky Whitehead on Monday immediately after they became aware of a warrant that had been issued for the wide receiver’s arrest. And even after it was revealed that Whitehead was a victim of mistaken identity, the team is reportedly standing by the decision.

A Cowboys source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the team has “moved on” from Whitehead even after the charges against the 24-year-old were dropped.

Text from #Cowboys source to me on WR Lucky Whitehead, whose agent just said the charges against him were rescinded: "We've moved on." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2017

To be clear, this wasn’t a case of charges being dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence. There was literally no evidence against Whitehead, because police had the wrong guy.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that they charged the wrong person with shoplifting stemming from a June 22 incident in Virginia. As his agent said Monday, Whitehead wasn’t even in Virginia on June 22 and had a plane ticket to prove it. The reason Whitehead missed a July 6 court appearance related to the shoplifting charge is that he had no idea he had been issued a summons, and he obviously should not have been.

Chances are, Dallas was planning to release Whitehead anyway. The receiver played primarily on special teams last season and caught just nine passes. Rather than wait until all of the information came out, the Cowboys decided to flex their muscles and make an example out of Whitehead over a crime he didn’t commit. They could end up facing a grievance because of it.