Cowboys allow embarrassing touchdown to Tyreek Hill before half

The Dallas Cowboys are always finding ways to become trendsetters in the NFL. That includes giving up touchdowns on plays where few others would allow scores.

The Cowboys had scored on a Dak Prescott scramble with 13 seconds left in the half to go up 14-3 on Kansas City Sunday. You figure the half was essentially over with so little time left, but that was not the case.

Aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (though negated five yards by delay of game), the Chiefs had the ball at their 32. They took the ball to the 44 on a 12-yard play, leaving three seconds left.

At that point Dallas was prepared for the Hail Mary. Instead, the Chiefs decided to throw one to Tyreek Hill underneath, who took advantage of the open field and scored on the play.

Laughing so hard pic.twitter.com/tiKKIkQx8X — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

“Obviously not a very good play for us,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said during his halftime interview with CBS. “We were playing for the big play at the end. They threw it underneath and we’ve got to come out of the stack in the back and go make a tackle. Give them credit. What we have to do as a team is put that behind us. It ain’t coming back.”

The Cowboys had seven players back by the end zone for the play and they still couldn’t bring down Hill. That was awesome and embarrassing.