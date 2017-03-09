Report: Cowboys expect to trade Tony Romo to Broncos or Texans

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to release Tony Romo on Thursday, but it appears teams are now showing interest in acquiring the veteran quarterback via trade.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the Cowboys are expecting to work out a trade for Romo with either the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans.

Both the Texans and Broncos have given the impression that they are not desperate to acquire Romo, but perhaps they have been underselling their interest for strategic purposes. Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway said at one point that his team is comfortable moving forward with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, though he later softened his stance and said he would explore all options.

Romo wants to play for a contender, and Jerry Jones would supposedly give him a list of teams he cannot sign with if Dallas releases the 36-year-old. The Cowboys have preferred to trade Romo all along so they can get something in return for him, and it sounds like has become more likely with free agency set to officially begin.