Monday, March 13, 2017

Report: Cowboys still trying to trade Tony Romo, teams not having it

March 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold out hope that some team will become excited enough by the thought of having Tony Romo as their starting quarterback to offer a trade, but there remains almost no chance of that happening.

Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram provided a Romo update on Monday morning, and the reporter says the Cowboys are still trying to trade Romo to no avail.


