Report: Cowboys unlikely to resolve future of Tony Romo quickly

It sounds like Tony Romo won’t be finding a new home anytime soon.

Sources told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that, unless something changes unexpectedly, Romo’s future will not be resolved by the end of the weekend and it’s “optimistic” to think it will be settled within the next week.

Moore says nothing has changed with regards to the Cowboys’ stance on Romo. They will still release him if they cannot find a trade partner, but trade rumors surrounding Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Brock Osweiler deal may have given Jerry Jones pause with regards to outright releasing Romo.

The Cowboys appear to be willing to see how committed both Denver and Houston are to waiting for Romo’s release rather than trading for him, with Cowboys officials willing to wait and see what those teams are willing to do.

The truth is, Dallas is unlikely to get what they want. Romo’s current contract isn’t appealing to either team, and they have no reason to give up assets when the ultimate endgame involves him being released. One has to wonder how Romo feels about this, though.