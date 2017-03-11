Ad Unit
Cowboys unlikely to be able to trade Tony Romo

March 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Cowboys did not release Tony Romo on Thursday when the new league year began. Instead, they held on to him with the intent of trying to trade him.

However, it appears the Cowboys may have no such luck and will end up having to release the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The two teams most often linked to Romo — Denver and Houston — both reportedly said they would not trade for the quarterback.

Dallas was trying to see what they could scrounge up for the veteran QB rather than let him walk for nothing, but it appears they may have to just let him go.

If released, Romo would have the ability to choose what team he wants to sign with. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly gave him a list of teams he could not join.


