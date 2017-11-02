Cowboys will start Alfred Morris in place of suspended Ezekiel Elliott

Barring another unforeseen change, the Dallas Cowboys will be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the next six weeks as he serves a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

In the face of that suspension, the Cowboys have stood firm in the fact that they’d employ a running back-by-committee, but with a Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs looming, that approach has apparently been altered.

Not only will the Cowboys nix the running back-by-committee approach, they will turn to Alfred Morris for the start.

A source informed of the decision tells me Alfred Morris will start Sunday for the Cowboys at running back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 2, 2017

Rod Smith and Darren McFadden will also see some offensive snaps, but a pecking order has clearly been established. With Morris pegged as the team’s No. 1, Smith will take over as the No. 2 and McFadden as the No. 3.

#2 Rod Smith #3 Darren McFadden on depth chart. All will get touches though https://t.co/0DcdzOMp77 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 2, 2017

Morris, who signed with the Cowboys prior to the 2016 season, is no stranger to starting. In fact, Morris started all 64 games he appeared in with the Washington Redskins, gaining 4,713 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns over that span.

In two seasons with the Cowboys, Morris has appeared in 19 games, but has not registered a start.