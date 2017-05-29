Cowboys won’t allow Jaylon Smith to practice on back-to-back days

Linebacker Jaylon Smith has steadily increased his workload since returning from a torn ACL and MCL that included nerve damage — an injury suffered in his collegiate finale — but after a year on the sideline, the Dallas Cowboys are still taking it relatively slow with the youngster.

Although both his coaches and teammates have repeatedly praised his work ethic and outlook, there’s no reason to risk a potential setback for Smith. Accordingly, head coach Jason Garrett announced this week that Smith will not participate in back-to-back practices in organized team activities (OTAs), mini-camp or even training camp.

“He just needs to continue to progress, continue to work his rehab and get himself in situations on the field where he can grow,” Garrett told NBC DFW. “We’ve had no obstacles to this point. He’s done a really nice job working to get back.

“His optimism, his outlook in life, it is just rare. I really do believe that’s helped him get better and better.”

In the limited amount of time Smith has been on the field, he’s made an impression on his teammates, who feel he’s well ahead of the game after a year spent learning the team’s defensive system and playbook.

“He’s ahead of the game,” Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus added. “He was able to learn the system and schematically what to do [during last season]. Now he needs to learn on the field how to do it.”

Still, even after a season spent absorbing all he could, Smith says there’s still a transition to be made given the speed of the game.

“The speed of the game is a little bit faster, and at the next level everyone’s good,” Smith said. “That’s the biggest difference. There’s no drop off. That’s what I’m getting adjusted to.”

Considering Smith’s career was nearly ended as the result of his injury, it’s pretty remarkable he’s back on the field at all. And if all goes according to plan, Smith feels confident he’ll be able to play in Week 1 of the regular season against the New York Giants.