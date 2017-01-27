Cris Carter has ‘Buckeye Born and Bread’ stitched on his jacket

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter brought us one of the most dramatic Hall of Fame speeches of all time when he was enshrined back in 2013. During that speech, Carter proudly stated his allegiance to Ohio State by declaring himself “Buckeye born and bred.”

Pay close attention to the spelling of that phrase.

On Friday, Colin Cowherd shared a photo of a jacket Carter was wearing. It had his Hall of Fame speech tagline stitched on it, and unless we’re missing some sort of inside joke or double-meaning, something wasn’t quite right.

Is that “bred” as in brought up and raised or certain way, or is it “bread” as in a loaf of bread you would use to make a sandwich? Twitter, of course, is leaning toward the latter:

We know one current NFL receiver who is going to get a big laugh out of that. Perhaps Carter will have some sort of explanation for the spelling error. If not, it doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that.