Cris Carter defends Odell Beckham, says WR had ‘anxiety’ in playoffs

Odell Beckham Jr has been skipping OTAs with the New York Giants to work with his own personal trainer, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter. And while Carter is trying to practice tough love with his 24-year-old understudy, he also thinks Beckham has been unfairly criticized early in his career.

In an interview with Gary Meyers of the New York Daily News, Carter said some of the game’s best players have skipped voluntary workouts.

“With Odell, they go to extremes because it is him,” Carter explained. “In 108 days, he will be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Is he with the Giants at OTAs? I don’t care. It’s not my job. My job as a former player is to help young players understand about the business. I’m committed to helping Odell get better. So as far as OTAs, that’s somebody else’s responsibility.

“…You act like this is something new. This is not new. He’s working out with personal trainers. Myself, Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald have all done it. It’s not like Odell is doing something other great players haven’t done.”

Carter also discussed the infamous party boat vacation that turned into a publicity nightmare for Beckham and some other Giants players prior to their playoff loss last season. The Minnesota Vikings legend said he was disappointed with the group for letting the photos get out, but he doesn’t think the trip had anything to do with Beckham’s horrible drops in the game.

“He realized he was too hyped for the game and put too much pressure on himself after he dropped the first pass. That created anxiety,” Carter said. “He didn’t play well. He thought he was going to have a great game against Green Bay and destroy them. He tried to do too much after the first drop and that’s when the anxiety came. … What about all the (Giants) who didn’t go to Miami and played like horse manure?”

Even Beckham said he regretted the Miami trip, and that wasn’t even the most immature thing he did during the postseason last year. He has acknowledged he has some growing up to do, and Carter said the same. If Beckham performs to his potential on the field this season, the OTA drama will be a mere blip on the radar.