Cris Carter defend’s Odell Beckham’s contract wishes after preseason injury

Not long after Odell Beckham Jr. took a scary hit to his leg during a preseason game, Cris Carter defended the Giants wide receiver on comments Beckham made recently regarding his next contract.

During Monday’s game against the Browns, Beckham was the recipient of a hit from Briean Boddy-Calhoun while he was in mid-air. Beckham walked off the field and down the tunnel towards the locker room before going down to his knees in obvious pain.

The nature of the play led to some calling it a dirty play and serves as a reminder that one hit can cause serious damage to one’s body or potentially cause the end of a player’s career. With those two things in mind, Carter understands why Beckham wants a new contract.

That is why Odell wants a new contract — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 22, 2017

Beckham said earlier this summer he hopes to one day be the highest-paid player in the NFL. That label may be overly optimistic. Beckham being the highest-paid receiver seems more of a certainty.

Either way, the guaranteed money that would likely come with such a deal would provide a level of security should an unfortunate injury occur. It’s tough to argue with football players receiving exorbitant contracts given the inherent risks of the sport.