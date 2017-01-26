Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery after falling at home

The offseason isn’t treating Cyrus Kouandjio all that well.

According to Chris Brown of the team’s official website, the 322-pound offensive tackle underwent hip surgery on Wednesday after suffering a fall at his home and is out until training camp.

Cyrus Kouandjio suffered a non-football injury to his hip when he fell at his home. Had surgery Wed. Out until training camp. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 26, 2017

Kouandjio, 23, was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft after winning two national titles and being named an All-American in college at Alabama. He started five games for the Bills last year and was projected to compete for a full-time starting tackle job in 2017.

Home accidents seem to be becoming more common in the NFL these days, so let’s hope that Kouandjio is healed up in time for the start of the season.

Image via Cyrus Kouandjio on Twitter