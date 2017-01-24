Dabo Swinney: Deshaun Watson is Michael Jordan

Think Dabo Swinney is a Deshaun Watson fan?

At the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, the Clemson head coach heaped the praise on his quarterback the past three seasons, telling NFL teams that if they pass on Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan.

#Clemson's Dabo Sweeney says If #Browns Hue Jackson passes on Deshaun Watson at 1 he's "passing on Michael Jordan" pic.twitter.com/OLxZGwrliD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2017

“He’s the same guy every day, and he is always ready. He comes to every meeting prepared. That’s how you change things. That’s how you change a culture,” said Swinney.

“Just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. Deshaun Watson is the best — by a long shot.”

You hear that, Cleveland? The Browns have the No. 1 pick and need a quarterback. And if they don’t take Watson, they’re missing out on Michael Jordan. Guess that should settle the NFL Draft debate for them.