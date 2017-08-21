Dak Prescott thinks his ‘chemistry has grown’ with Dez Bryant

It was actually something of an issue at time last year for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant in terms of getting on the same page.

Prescott was targeting Bryant early and often during the team’s second preseason game, and that was by design, with Prescott admitting the rapport is better this season.

“He has been healthy all offseason, so that chemistry has grown,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of SportsDay. “He’s been a guy that his ears are wide open, wanting to know what I’m thinking, and I want to know what he’s thinking. It’s just been back and forth of just talking and doing it out there on the field and it’s only growing.

“Dez is a guy that you just give him a chance one-on-one. Film study helps, but more importantly those reps we’ve had in practice all camp long probably have been more valuable to us.”

Prescott thinks Bryant, who already has a reputation as one of the league’s best wide receivers, is better than ever.

“To me, it’s the best Dez has been,” Prescott said. “Somebody asked me the other day who I think the most improved player is and I said Dez, just the way he’s been taking care of his body, his effort, his attitude. Everything from last year to this year, it’s just exciting to throw him the ball and watch what he can do after the catch.”

At times in 2016 during Prescott’s first NFL season, he and Bryant had trouble finding each other. It sounds like they’re determined to fix that issue going forward.