Dak Prescott supports Tony Romo if he wants to leave Cowboys

Dak Prescott has enjoyed Tony Romo as a teammate, but he understands if the man he replaced in Dallas’ starting lineup wants to go elsewhere.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network Friday, Prescott said he supports Romo if the QB wants to play for another team.

“Whatever makes him happy,” Prescott told NFL Network. “If he wants to play, he still got another year, couple years in him, then I want to see him end up in Denver, or on a good team, a team that adding him makes that much better. But to me he’s a Cowboy, it’d be hard to see him in a different uniform.”

Though some skeptics would say that of course Prescott wants Romo playing somewhere else because it eliminates a quarterback controversy within the Cowboys, it sounds like the rookie is being genuine.

Prescott earned the starting job for the Cowboys after playing extremely well while Romo was out with a back injury sustained during the preseason. He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 season and the top seed in the NFC, though Dallas lost in their first playoff game to the Packers. Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for six scores.

