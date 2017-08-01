Dak Prescott: Tony Romo laughed about my old critical tweets

Long before he was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and taking the starting job from Tony Romo, Dak Prescott was just a young college kid who was a fan of the NFL. During that time, Prescott would watch games and sometimes provide commentary on his Twitter account. A few particular tweets he sent during 2012 while watching the Cowboys play caused an issue last year after Prescott was drafted by Dallas.

Last May, Prescott addressed those tweets in which he said he was “done” defending Romo. He said he thought the tweets were “funny” and that he would let Romo bring them up.

Well Prescott was a guest on 1310 The Ticket’s BaD Radio show Monday and was asked about Romo’s reaction to the tweets.

“We laughed about it,” Prescott said on the show, via the Dallas News. “I remember days and weeks had gone by and he hadn’t said anything about it. Knowing how funny Tony is and Tony’s not afraid to say anything, I was waiting just for that moment.

“And then I don’t remember exactly how it came about but I want to say it was me, [Jason Witten] and Tony all together, maybe it was on the field or something, and Tony said I was one of those guys. I was like ‘What do you mean?’ He was talking about the guy who goes and rants on Twitter. I was like no, no, no. That was kind of the only moment of that.

“We killed it and we laughed about it. Tony has been awesome to me.”

Romo is now set to work as a broadcaster, while Prescott is entering his second season as the Cowboys’ quarterback. Even though it was tough for Romo to see Prescott surpass him on the depth chart, the tweets don’t seem to have harmed their seemingly positive relationship.