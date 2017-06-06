Dak Prescott wants to earn doctorate in psychology

Dak Prescott never doubted his ability to make it to the National Football League, but he did not use that as an excuse to take his education lightly. And even though the quarterback has already emerged as a star with the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott wants to eventually return to the classroom.

Prescott, who graduated from Mississippi State with a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology and a master’s in workforce leadership, told the Talk of Fame Network on Sirius XM this week that he still wants to earn a doctorate in psychology.

“I’ll actually continue at some point, either when I’m done or one offseason,” Prescott said, as transcribed by the Dallas Morning News. “I want to start working on my doctorate. It’s very important to me.”

Prescott says education has always been something he takes great pride in, especially since a career in football can be gone at a moment’s notice.

“Even though I had all the confidence in myself in making it to the NFL or in the game of football, I knew that it could be taken away from me at any moment,” he said. “I never wanted to be that guy saying, ‘What if I’d have gotten my degree or something, then I would’ve had something to fall back on.’

“Getting my degrees has helped me immensely just within the game of football and with people, just making me more educated in general. And it’s something that I continue to do.”

There are certainly more physically gifted quarterbacks than Prescott, which is why the Cowboys were able to draft him in the fourth round. He ended up being a steal, and it’s no coincidence that the 23-year-old places so much emphasis on his education. As we saw when he went viral for a seemingly meaningless gesture, Prescott has a level of maturity that is uncommon for his age and situation.