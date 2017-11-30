Dak Prescott gets X-rays on hand after taking hard hit

The Dallas Cowboys made a risky play call to convert a 3rd-and-1 in the red zone, and they paid the price.

Dak Prescott was called on to run an option play in the second quarter and ended up pitching the ball, but he was drilled in the process. Replays showed the Cowboys quarterback getting crushed by Josh Harvey-Clemons, with Harvey-Clemsons’ helmet hitting Prescott in the right hand.

Prescott went into the locker room to undergo X-rays and was termed questionable to return. He later rejoined his team back on the sideline, but his throwing hand was heavily bandaged.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush was seen putting his helmet to get ready to replace Prescott.

Prior to his hand injury, Prescott was 5-for-10 and threw his first touchdown pass since Nov. 5.