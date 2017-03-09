Dale Earnhardt Jr. frustrated with Redskins

Well known Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not exactly thrilled with the current state of his favorite team, just like most of the franchise’s fans.

Junior saw The Washington Post’s article announcing Washington’s firing of GM Scot McCloughan on Thursday and responded with the following tweet:

GM who reportedly is a football mind and players GM, gone. The franchise record breaking QB 2Xs over wants a trade. It's only March. https://t.co/kluPMzpykv — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 10, 2017

Another fan suggested he switch allegiances to the Dallas Cowboys, but he responded profanely and declared he would outlive the horse-bleep carousel in Washington.

After consecutive last-place showings in 2013 and 2014, Washington has shown improvement and went 9-7 with a playoff berth in 2015 and 8-7-1 last season. Despite that, the team appears to be a mess given the situation surrounding McCloughan, who was clumsily pushed out by the organization and finally fired on Thursday. Their refusal to commit to quarterback Kirk Cousins long-term has also led to a tumultuous year and a half.