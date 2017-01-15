Dallas Cowboys hit with memes after playoff loss to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys had a fantastic season as they went 13-3 and earned the top seed in the NFC, but that all meant nothing on Sunday.

The ‘Boys lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in an instant classic. “America’s Team” has a huge fan base that includes die-hards and band-waggoners alike, leaving them vulnerable for the memes. The Cowboys were not spared at all from the embarrassment after earning the top seed in the NFC and flaming out in their first playoff game.

Take a look at all the memes:

LET THE COWBOYS MEMES FINALLY START! pic.twitter.com/QxYjKv2RDX — (@The_Menace__) January 16, 2017

Rodgers took the kids to school.. pic.twitter.com/gq7OFoTZgA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2017

Come on cuz pic.twitter.com/YzDN8qZUyI — Scott Hale (@Halestormsports) January 16, 2017

Net is a cold place…. pic.twitter.com/jrpmTjMGpk — E. Allen (@mrfactoid) January 16, 2017

Even Dorsett saw it coming pic.twitter.com/VUWyIJvlqe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 15, 2017

It's not a vintage Cowboys loss unless they look done,mount a comeback and get some false hope going, then have their hearts ripped out. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) January 15, 2017

You could feel badly for the Cowboys, but they got so much glory when they were winning in the regular season that this just comes with a territory.

