Sunday, January 15, 2017

Dallas Cowboys hit with memes after playoff loss to Packers

January 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Cowboys had a fantastic season as they went 13-3 and earned the top seed in the NFC, but that all meant nothing on Sunday.

The ‘Boys lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in an instant classic. “America’s Team” has a huge fan base that includes die-hards and band-waggoners alike, leaving them vulnerable for the memes. The Cowboys were not spared at all from the embarrassment after earning the top seed in the NFC and flaming out in their first playoff game.

Take a look at all the memes:

You could feel badly for the Cowboys, but they got so much glory when they were winning in the regular season that this just comes with a territory.

