Thursday, December 22, 2016

Dallas Cowboys players react to clinching homefield

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott eat cereal

The Dallas Cowboys accomplished something pretty big on Thursday night without even playing in a game.

Thanks to the New York Giants’ 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Thursday Night Football,” the Cowboys clinched the NFC East, as well as homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Even though head coach Jason Garrett wanted his players to focus only on the team’s Monday night game against the Detroit Lions, it was clear his squad kept an eye on the Giants.

Take a look at their celebratory reactions after clinching the division and homefield advantage:

Rookie Brice Butler had the best tweet of all:

Even Dallas Cowboys legends Emmitt Smith and Drew Pearson got in on the fun:

Dallas is 12-2, while the most wins another team from the NFC can get is 11. This will be the first time Dallas enters the playoffs as the top seed in the NFC since the 2007 season.


