Dallas FC Twitter apologizes after insensitive Ezekiel Elliott joke

The official Twitter account of MLS side Dallas FC had to apologize after using Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension as an ill-conceived marketing strategy.

The Twitter account used the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six game suspension as a means to advertise the team’s final six home games of the MLS season, and it did not go well.

The tweet was ultimately deleted, with Dallas FC offering a swift apology.

We apologize for an inappropriate and insensitive message posted today. It does not reflect our values. We have addressed this internally. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 11, 2017

Had Elliott’s suspension been for a less serious infraction, something like this may have worked, but given the cause was multiple instances of domestic violence, this was obviously poorly thought out.