Ad Unit
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Dallas FC Twitter apologizes after insensitive Ezekiel Elliott joke

August 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott

The official Twitter account of MLS side Dallas FC had to apologize after using Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension as an ill-conceived marketing strategy.

The Twitter account used the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six game suspension as a means to advertise the team’s final six home games of the MLS season, and it did not go well.

The tweet was ultimately deleted, with Dallas FC offering a swift apology.

Had Elliott’s suspension been for a less serious infraction, something like this may have worked, but given the cause was multiple instances of domestic violence, this was obviously poorly thought out.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus