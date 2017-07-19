Dallas police halt Ezekiel Elliott assault investigation

At least one bit of Ezekiel Elliott’s legal jeopardy is currently on hold.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed Wednesday that they have halted their investigation into the Dallas Cowboys running back’s alleged assault, citing an inability to locate the victim and a lack of witnesses.

Official statement from DPD on Zeke Elliott case pic.twitter.com/4Yj7BN15zx — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Sources says DPD will most likely suspend Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott's case. They can not find the victim and witnesses not cooperating. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Sources say victim in Ezekiel Elliott's case gave police an old address and wrong number. DPD has not been able to find him to do interview. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Elliott was allegedly involved in an assault at a bar, but details were sketchy and it appears the picture has not become much clearer. This doesn’t mean he won’t face any NFL discipline, as he was already the subject of a league investigation over a domestic violence incident last summer.