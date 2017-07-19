Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Dallas police halt Ezekiel Elliott assault investigation

July 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

At least one bit of Ezekiel Elliott’s legal jeopardy is currently on hold.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed Wednesday that they have halted their investigation into the Dallas Cowboys running back’s alleged assault, citing an inability to locate the victim and a lack of witnesses.

Elliott was allegedly involved in an assault at a bar, but details were sketchy and it appears the picture has not become much clearer. This doesn’t mean he won’t face any NFL discipline, as he was already the subject of a league investigation over a domestic violence incident last summer.


