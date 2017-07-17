Dallas Police release statement on Ezekiel Elliott bar altercation

The Dallas Police Department released a statement on Monday responding to inquiries about an altercation at a bar involving Ezekiel Elliott, but the press release did not mention the Cowboys running back by name.

The statement, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter passed along, explained that a 30-year-old male claimed he had been physically assaulted but was not sure who hit him. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-threatening injuries, and no arrests were made.

Statement from Dallas police regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/AIObmC8uqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

Multiple media outlets have confirmed that Elliott was involved in the altercation in some way. A tweet that was sent by someone who claims to have witnessed the incident implied that Elliott threw a punch. You can see the tweet here.

While the extent of Elliott’s involvement remains unknown, the timing could not be worse. The NFL is still investigating an allegation of domestic violence that was levied against Elliott last summer, and the former Ohio State star is in the process of preparing to respond to the league’s findings. The latest report we heard about the investigation did not sound good for Elliott, so any involvement in a bar fight would be a terrible look.