Damien Woody blasts Bill Simmons over Jets tweet

The show Bill Simmons launched shortly after he signed a deal with HBO was a colossal failure, and it appears as though he will never live it down.

Simmons, a die-hard New England Patriots fan, took one of his many shots at the New York Jets on Thursday after reports indicated the Jets will be interested in signing Jay Cutler once the quarterback is released by the Chicago Bears.

Cutler to the Jets would be so incredibly Jetsy. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 9, 2017

If we’re being honest, Simmons was simply saying what many others were thinking. That doesn’t mean Damien Woody, a former Jets offensive lineman who was also Simmons’ colleague at ESPN, was going to let “The Boston Sports Guy” get away with it.

U discussing it on your HBO show or nah https://t.co/NHZGtGssWj — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 9, 2017

Burn.

Simmons has made a successful career out of bashing people with snarky commentary, but the failure of his HBO show “Any Given Wednesday” has opened him up to some haymakers. If you remember, Cris Collinsworth was just as ruthless when he tweeted at Simmons during the NFL season. It’s just something Billy Boy has to learn to live with.