Damontre Moore suspended two games for substance abuse violation

Damontre Moore has been suspended the first two games of the 2017 NFL season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, the league announced Friday.

Moore signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason after playing four games for Seattle last season and 14 with Miami the year before. He was originally a third-round pick by the Giants in 2013 and played two seasons for New York before being released after an issue with a teammate.

Moore was also arrested on suspicion of DWI in December.

The former Texas A&M Aggie has 10 sacks during his four-year career. He was looking forward to a new opportunity with the pass rusher-needy Cowboys.