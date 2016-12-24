Dan Carpenter hit on Jakeem Grant sparks sideline melee

Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter sparked a sideline melee during Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a big hit on kick returner Jakeem Grant.

The Bills were kicking off after making a field goal to make it 28-24 Miami with just under six minutes left in the game. Carpenter’s kick was returned by Grant up the sidelines, and Carpenter came over to stop the return.

The Bills kicker blasted Grant out of bounds and then followed Grant a few steps out of bounds and stood over him. Several players then joined in as a melee broke out.