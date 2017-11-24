Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky defends Matthew Stafford on Twitter

Matthew Stafford succeeded Dan Orlovsky as the primary starting QB of the Detroit Lions in 2009, but there are definitely no hard feelings there.

After the Lions fell to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day to drop to 6-5 on the season, Orlovsky took to Twitter to defend Stafford against the haters. The retired signal caller pointed to Detroit’s lack of a running game and even drew a comparison to the Dallas Cowboys’ hardships of late.

For all the Stafford haters. I hope you’re watching what the lack of a run game has done to Dallas and Dak. And that’s not hating on Dak. Staffs been dealing with similar stuff for 5+ years. Dallas O/QB play has fallen apart…#eyeopener — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 24, 2017

Stafford actually wasn’t bad on Thursday, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He is now up to 3,010 yards and 21 TDs to just six interceptions with five games left in the season. But the Lions have indeed struggled to put a competent ground game around Stafford, yet somehow the ex-Pro Bowler is getting most of the blame, sometimes even from teammates. As such, you can see Orlovsky’s point, even if Stafford does miss throws every now and then.