Dante Fowler had previous charges of assaulting officer/EMT, resisting arrest

Dante Fowler was arrested Tuesday evening on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief, and we have now learned that that was the Jacksonville Jaguars star’s second arrest since he was drafted by the team.

According to court records obtained by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Fowler was arrested in Miami Beach in March 2016 on charges of assaulting a police officer/EMT and resisting arrest. The charges were later dropped after Fowler likely completed a pretrial intervention program for first-time offenders, but that arrest could have an impact on Fowler’s latest run-in with the law since he won’t be a first-time offender this time.

Fowler’s Tuesday arrest stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly hit a man who criticized his driving. He is also accused of stepping on the victim’s glasses and then taking the man’s grocery bag full of liquor and throwing it in the lake.

But wait, there’s more. Fowler’s arrest in 2016 came a little more than two weeks after he was involved in another embarrassing incident. A video that surfaced in February 2016 showed the former first-round pick basically officiating a brawl between the mother of his child and another woman.

It goes without saying that this has not been the best offseason for Fowler. It would be very surprising if he is not suspended to start the 2017 season.